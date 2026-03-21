Sensex closes at 66,059 points, Nifty settles above 19,400 mark

Midcaps and small caps mostly steady

Big names like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance lost market value this week, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel held their ground or gained.

Midcaps and small caps were mostly steady; Websol Energy rose within a 20-41% range, but Aqylon Nexus fell within a 10-22% range.

Metals and energy stocks saw some action as investors looked for new opportunities.