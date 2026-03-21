Sensex closes at 66,059 points, Nifty settles above 19,400 mark
Markets wrapped up the week mostly unchanged (Sensex dipped just 0.04% and Nifty slipped 0.15%) after a wild Thursday wiped out early gains.
Meanwhile, the rupee hit an all-time low at 93.76 per US dollar, thanks to global tensions and rising oil prices.
Midcaps and small caps mostly steady
Big names like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance lost market value this week, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel held their ground or gained.
Midcaps and small caps were mostly steady; Websol Energy rose within a 20-41% range, but Aqylon Nexus fell within a 10-22% range.
Metals and energy stocks saw some action as investors looked for new opportunities.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia push oil above $100 a barrel
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed oil above $100 a barrel, putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹30,000 crore for the fifth week straight, even as domestic investors stepped in to buy.
Private banks, pharma, and oil and gas took a hit; meanwhile, auto, metals, and IT managed some modest gains.