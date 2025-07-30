Sensex closes at 81,528 points, Nifty settles above 24,870 mark

L&T and NTPC gain; Tata Motors drops

Larsen & Toubro led the pack with a solid 4.7% jump, and NTPC also posted decent gains.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors had a rough day, dropping over 3%.

Trading was lively—Tata Motors and L&T saw huge volumes—as investors kept an eye on global news and waited for the US Fed's policy update later in the day.