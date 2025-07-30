Next Article
Sensex closes at 81,528 points, Nifty settles above 24,870 mark
The Indian stock market wrapped up Wednesday on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing 190.72 points to close at 81,528.67 and the Nifty finishing above 24,870.
Both indices opened strong, even as sector performances were a bit mixed.
L&T and NTPC gain; Tata Motors drops
Larsen & Toubro led the pack with a solid 4.7% jump, and NTPC also posted decent gains.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors had a rough day, dropping over 3%.
Trading was lively—Tata Motors and L&T saw huge volumes—as investors kept an eye on global news and waited for the US Fed's policy update later in the day.