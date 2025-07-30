NSDL IPO: Shares worth ₹2,000cr sold in opening hours

NSDL is India's original and biggest securities depository—think of it as the digital vault for stocks, bonds, and mutual funds since 1996. This IPO lets early investors cash out with gains up to 400x their initial bet. SBI alone is selling about 40 lakh shares worth nearly ₹320 crore.

How have different investor groups fared?

Non-institutional investors (like wealthy individuals) led the charge with 141% of their quota booked; retail investors weren't far behind at 113%.

Big institutions were more cautious so far.

Before launch, anchor investors like LIC and Fidelity pitched in ₹1,201 crore—showing strong faith in NSDL's future growth and its key role in India's markets.