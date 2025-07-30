Zydus Wellness reports 13% dip in net profit

Bottom line takes a hit

Even with more sales coming in, the company's bottom line took a hit—showing that growth isn't always about bigger numbers.

The results include some one-off gains (like selling the "Equals Two" brand) and tax adjustments.

Plus, Zydus is shaking up its family of companies by liquidating Naturell and moving its business in-house.

If you're curious about how big brands juggle wins and setbacks behind the scenes, this is a good example.