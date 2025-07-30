Next Article
Zydus Wellness reports 13% dip in net profit
Zydus Wellness started FY26 with a mixed bag—revenue grew 2.4% to ₹8,609 million, but profits slipped.
Net profit dropped 13% to ₹1,279 million, and earnings per share also fell compared to last year.
Bottom line takes a hit
Even with more sales coming in, the company's bottom line took a hit—showing that growth isn't always about bigger numbers.
The results include some one-off gains (like selling the "Equals Two" brand) and tax adjustments.
Plus, Zydus is shaking up its family of companies by liquidating Naturell and moving its business in-house.
If you're curious about how big brands juggle wins and setbacks behind the scenes, this is a good example.