HoABL's 1st hotel opens in Goa—what to expect

More hotels are coming up along the Konkan coast

Miros isn't stopping at Goa. New hotels are lined up for Alibaug, Matheran, and other cool spots along the Konkan Coast.

In Ayodhya, HoABL is teaming up with Leela Palaces for a luxury hotel, plus there are plans for high-end stays in Benaras and Vrindavan too.

This move follows Abhinandan Lodha's recent shift into vertical real estate after settling things with his brother—he's already launched three residential projects in Mumbai as part of broadening HoABL's horizons.