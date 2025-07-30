HoABL's 1st hotel opens in Goa—what to expect
The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) just opened its first Miros Hotels & Resorts in Central Goa, stepping beyond land development and into the world of hospitality.
The new spot is all about vegetarian fine dining and wellness—think spa days and gym sessions—aiming to offer a fresh, memorable experience.
More hotels are coming up along the Konkan coast
Miros isn't stopping at Goa. New hotels are lined up for Alibaug, Matheran, and other cool spots along the Konkan Coast.
In Ayodhya, HoABL is teaming up with Leela Palaces for a luxury hotel, plus there are plans for high-end stays in Benaras and Vrindavan too.
This move follows Abhinandan Lodha's recent shift into vertical real estate after settling things with his brother—he's already launched three residential projects in Mumbai as part of broadening HoABL's horizons.