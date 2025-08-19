Sensex closes at 81,742, Nifty crosses 25,000 mark for 1st
The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive on Tuesday.
Sensex closed nearly 470 points higher at 81,742, while Nifty crossed the big 25,000 mark.
The rally was fueled by gains in auto shares, Reliance Industries, and select other stocks, along with some relief as global tensions eased.
Auto stocks lead the charge
Auto stocks like Ola Electric and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers, with some auto shares rising up to 6% on hopes of a GST cut and steady supply of key parts from China.
Reliance also got a boost after Jio raised prepaid tariffs.
Plus, foreign investors pumped in ₹550 crore and the rupee strengthened against the dollar—good signs for India's economy.
Nifty could gain more if it stays above 24,850
Analysts say if Nifty stays above 24,850, more gains could be ahead.
With positive vibes from Asian markets and everyone watching for cues from the US Fed meeting this week, investor confidence is getting a lift right now.