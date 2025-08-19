Sensex closes at 81,742, Nifty crosses 25,000 mark for 1st

Auto stocks lead the charge

Auto stocks like Ola Electric and Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers, with some auto shares rising up to 6% on hopes of a GST cut and steady supply of key parts from China.

Reliance also got a boost after Jio raised prepaid tariffs.

Plus, foreign investors pumped in ₹550 crore and the rupee strengthened against the dollar—good signs for India's economy.