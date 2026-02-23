Sensex closes at 83,294 points, Nifty settles above 25,700 mark

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the scoop: Domestic investors kept things steady by buying big—even as foreign investors sold off. In February alone, DIIs have pumped over ₹14,000 crore into stocks.

Financials and infrastructure lead gains; IT stocks lag

Financial and infrastructure stocks led the gains—think major banks like HDFC Bank and SBI rising up to 1.5%, while Adani Ports jumped nearly 3%.

Auto stocks also did well. But IT stocks like Infosys slipped nearly 2%, while TCS lagged amid worries around artificial intelligence disruption.