Sensex crashes 1,200 points: Key reasons markets are falling today

The Indian stock market witnessed a major crash on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex plummeting by nearly 1,200 points. The Nifty50 also fell below the 23,800 mark. At the time of writing, Sensex was down by 1,196 points or 1.54% to trade at around 76,300. Nifty50 was trading at around 23,810 after falling by 367 points or 1.52%.

Market impact Nearly ₹9 lakh crore lost in today's crash The massive fall in the stock market has resulted in a loss of nearly ₹9 lakh crore from the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies. The market cap now stands at approximately ₹460 lakh crore, an ET report said. The decline was not limited to large-cap stocks but also affected mid and small-cap stocks, indicating widespread selling pressure across the board.

Market drivers Factors affecting Indian stock market Several factors have contributed to today's market crash. A spike in crude oil prices, a record low for the rupee, and other negative global developments have all impacted investor sentiment. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell by 0.5% while the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell by over 1%, reflecting selling pressure beyond frontline stocks.

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Market volatility India VIX rises amid uncertainty The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, rose by nearly 5% to 18.29 amid heightened uncertainty in the stock market. According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, two major factors are currently challenging the market. First is Brent crude has crossed $126 a barrel which could hurt India's macroeconomic stability and growth prospects while increasing inflationary pressures.

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