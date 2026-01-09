Sensex crashes 2,000 points in 5 days: What's worrying investors?
What's the story
India's leading stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, have been on a losing streak for five consecutive sessions. On Friday, the Sensex fell nearly 500 points or over 0.5% to hit an intraday low of 83,707.98. The Nifty 50 also witnessed a similar trend with a drop of over half a percent to an intraday low of 25,735.15.
Market downturn
Midcap and smallcap indices also witness decline
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have also witnessed a fall of over 1% each. Over the last five sessions, the Sensex has plummeted by over 2,000 points or nearly 2.5%. The Nifty 50 has also seen a decline of about 2.3%. These trends indicate a broader market downturn affecting various sectors of the economy.
Market drivers
Factors influencing the stock market decline
The ongoing fall in India's leading stock market indices can be attributed to several factors. Concerns over foreign capital outflow, geopolitical tensions, and caution ahead of Q3 earnings have all contributed to this trend. These elements have kept investors away from riskier equities, further exacerbating the situation and contributing to the ongoing decline in these key indices.