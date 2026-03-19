Sensex crashes 2,000 points, Nifty falls 580 points Business Mar 19, 2026

The stock market saw a rough Thursday, with the Sensex dropping almost 2,000 points and Nifty slipping by 580.

About ₹7 lakh crore was wiped off the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies within minutes of the market opening.

One of the factors was the resignation of HDFC Bank's part-time chairman and independent director, Atanu Chakraborty, who said certain developments and practices did not align with his personal values and ethics, sending the bank's shares down 8% and sparking a sell-off across all major stocks.