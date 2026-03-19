Sensex crashes 2,500 points, wipes out ₹11.5 lakh crore
On Thursday, Indian stock markets took a major hit: the Sensex dropped nearly 2,500 points to close at 74,207 and the Nifty 50 fell by 776 points to end at 23,002.
This sharp fall wiped out over ₹11.5 lakh crore in value from BSE-listed companies, making it the biggest single-day drop since June 2024.
Global factors weigh on markets
The main triggers were skyrocketing oil prices (now around $114 a barrel) and tough talk on inflation from the US Federal Reserve.
These moves spooked investors with worries about rising costs and slower growth.
Every Sensex stock ended in the red, with big names like HDFC Bank and Eternal down over 5%.
While analysts expect more ups and downs ahead due to global tensions and energy prices, some observers note the historical resilience of Indian markets after past shocks.