Sensex crashes 2,500 points, wipes out ₹11.5 lakh crore

Global factors weigh on markets

The main triggers were skyrocketing oil prices (now around $114 a barrel) and tough talk on inflation from the US Federal Reserve.

These moves spooked investors with worries about rising costs and slower growth.

Every Sensex stock ended in the red, with big names like HDFC Bank and Eternal down over 5%.

While analysts expect more ups and downs ahead due to global tensions and energy prices, some observers note the historical resilience of Indian markets after past shocks.