Sensex crashes over 900 points, Nifty falls nearly 300
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough day on Friday, March 27, 2026, with the Sensex dropping over 900 points and the Nifty falling nearly 300.
This sharp dip wiped out around ₹6 lakh crore in investor wealth, as market capitalization slipped from ₹431 lakh crore to ₹425 lakh crore.
Analysts attributed the weakness to weak global cues
The selloff was sparked by negative global cues: major Asian markets like South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei fell up to 2%, following a similar drop in US markets.
Some sectors were hit, including metals and banking stocks. Markets were broadly lower, investors are feeling uneasy.
Analysts attributed the weakness to weak global cues.