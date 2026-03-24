Sensex crosses 73,600 mark, Nifty settles above 22,800
Business
Big day for the markets: Sensex shot up 950.37 points to 73,646.76 during early trade, while Nifty crossed the 22,800 mark.
This surge comes as global tensions ease and oil prices drop, giving investors a reason to feel upbeat.
Consumption and finance stocks lead the charge
Consumption and finance stocks were in the spotlight: Asian Paints jumped nearly 4%, Titan was up almost 3%, and UltraTech Cement and InterGlobe Aviation also saw solid gains.
Financial giants like Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank did well too.
Even auto (thanks to Mahindra & Mahindra) and metals (with Tata Steel) joined in, showing broad confidence, but everyone's still keeping an eye on oil prices and world events.