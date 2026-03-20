Sensex crosses 75,000 mark again, Nifty50 climbs to 23,200
After a rough Thursday, Indian stock markets bounced back strong on Friday morning: Nifty50 climbed 227 points to cross 23,200, and Sensex jumped 738 points to nearly 75,000.
Local investors stepped in to support the market
If you follow the markets or invest, this quick turnaround shows how fast things can change.
Despite heavy foreign selling (₹7,558 crore), local investors stepped in and kept things afloat.
Sectors like financials and autos are now looking more attractive as the market tries to find its balance.
Global cues show some positive signs
The big boost came after Israel's prime minister said there won't be more Iranian oil attacks, which cooled off oil prices from $118 down to $106 per barrel.
That helped spark rallies across Asia after some recovery in US stocks too.
HDFC Bank's recent dip may be a buying opportunity
Analysts like Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit see HDFC Bank's recent dip as just a blip, maybe even a buying opportunity, adding some optimism for investors looking ahead.