Sensex crosses 76,000 for the 1st time since January 2026
Business
Sensex surged 568 points to 76,070, and Nifty rose 172 points to close above 23,500, marking a second straight day of gains.
The boost came mostly from strong performances in auto and metal stocks.
Auto and metal stocks lead the rally
If you're watching the markets or just curious about what's moving the numbers, it's sectors like auto and metals that are driving the rally right now: think Tata Steel (4.19%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (2.85%).
On the flip side, IT companies like Infosys and TCS slipped a bit.
Recovery brings hope back
This rebound feels familiar: it resembles earlier periods of market recovery.
With wholesale inflation easing, investor mood is looking up again, hinting at more opportunities if recovery continues.