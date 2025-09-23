Next Article
Sensex crosses 82,200 mark, Nifty settles above 25,230
Indian stock markets started Tuesday on a positive note—Nifty edged up to 25,232 and Sensex hit 82,225.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw early gains, but overall trading felt cautious.
FIIs have withdrawn ₹1.79 lakh crore this year
Big global investors (FIIs) have pulled out nearly ₹1.79 lakh crore so far this year, mainly because Indian stocks are seen as pricey compared to other countries.
As inferred from VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments, this overseas shift is making it tougher for local markets to climb higher.
Auto stocks gain as traders weigh options
Automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers early on, with Infosys giving IT a boost.
On the flip side, Adani Enterprises and Zomato slipped as traders weighed their options across different sectors.