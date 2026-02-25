Sensex crosses 82,950 for 1st time, Nifty above 25,600

It's not just about big numbers—this kind of broad rally shows investors are feeling upbeat about India's economy. Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined in, and more stocks rose than fell. For anyone following markets or thinking about investing, that's a sign of strong confidence.

What fueled the rally?

A few things came together: The IT sector finally bounced back after five days of losses (HCL Tech jumped 3%, Infosys and TCS gained too), global markets were positive thanks to AI optimism, and analysts said segments like financials, capital goods and pharmaceuticals were witnessing FII buying.

As Geojit's VK Vijayakumar put it, "FII buying has fundamental support from a strong economy and rising corporate earnings."