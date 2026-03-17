Sensex down 11% in 2026 so far: What's the reason

Oil prices could determine market direction

Analysts say things could get tougher if oil stays expensive.

Nomura expects a potential 10-15% downside to Nifty 50 FY27 earnings estimates if oil prices remain elevated.

Still, some experts like Ajit Mishra call this slump temporary, and others believe markets will bounce back once oil prices cool off.

In the meantime, investors may need to get used to higher risks and interest rates until things settle down.