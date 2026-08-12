Sensex down 541.12, Nifty down 168.20 amid Tata Sons shake-up
Business
The stock market took a hit on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with the Sensex dropping 541.12 points and Nifty falling by 168.20 points.
Rising crude oil prices and a leadership shake-up at Tata Sons involving Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran made investors nervous, especially with US inflation data around the corner.
Tata stocks slump, PSU banks gain
Tata Group stocks were among the hardest hit: TCS fell 4%, while Tata Motors PV and Tata Consumer Products also slipped.
Godrej Consumer Products saw a sharp nearly 10% drop.
On the flip side, PSU banks like SBI managed to gain over 1%, showing some resilience even as most sectors struggled.
High oil prices (close to $90 a barrel) continued to weigh on sentiment, keeping things tense across the market.