Sensex down 700+ points, Nifty below 24,200 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Thursday: Sensex dropped over 700 points and Nifty slipped below 24,200.
The main reason? Rising U.S.-Iran tensions sparked worries about oil supply disruptions, especially after a West Asia cease-fire deadline passed with no deal in sight.
Rupee slips past 94 per dollar
It wasn't just stocks: the rupee slid past 94 against the dollar as oil worries grew.
Global markets felt the stress too, with key indices in the US Japan, Australia, and Europe all dipping.
Analysts say this kind of volatility could stick around for a bit, so investors might want to keep an eye on how things play out.