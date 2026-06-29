Sensex down over 300 points as Nifty slips below 24,000

Banks drag Bank Nifty below 58,000

Banking stocks took a big hit, dragging Bank Nifty below 58,000. In contrast, pharma and metal stocks managed to hold up. Metal shares even ended their losing streak.

Top gainers included Dr Reddy's, Max Healthcare, and Trent; meanwhile Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, and IndiGo were among the biggest losers.

Broader markets weren't spared either: market breadth was weak, with decliners outnumbering advancers nearly two-to-one on the BSE.