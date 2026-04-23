Sensex drops 852 points as Brent crude tops $103

Indian sectors split as rupee weakens

Geopolitical issues, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, have tightened global oil supply and pushed prices higher.

This spooked investors: auto and PSU bank stocks fell over 2%, with IT, metals, and realty also struggling.

On the flip side, pharma and healthcare stocks actually gained over 2%, showing some resilience while most sectors took a hit.

The rupee weakened too (now at 94.12 per US dollar), as both foreign and domestic investors played it safe in this shaky environment.