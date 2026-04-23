Sensex drops 852 points as Nifty falls to 24,173

Pharma stocks gain amid IT selling

While most sectors ended in the red (especially IT, which saw sharp selling), pharma stocks stood out.

Dr Reddy's jumped nearly 9%, with Cipla and Sun Pharma also posting gains.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed to high crude oil prices and weak global cues for the slump but said pharma's strong run helped steady things a bit.