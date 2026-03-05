Sensex drops to 6-month low, ₹16 lakh crore lost Business Mar 05, 2026

The Sensex dropped another 1,123 points on Wednesday, landing at 79,116—at an over six-month low (last seen in early April 2025).

Nifty also hit a low not seen since last August.

Over just two sessions, the market has lost a little over ₹16 lakh crore in value.