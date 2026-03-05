Sensex drops to 6-month low, ₹16 lakh crore lost
The Sensex dropped another 1,123 points on Wednesday, landing at 79,116—at an over six-month low (last seen in early April 2025).
Nifty also hit a low not seen since last August.
Over just two sessions, the market has lost a little over ₹16 lakh crore in value.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about the economy, this is a big deal.
Investor fear is running high—India's VIX (a fear index) jumped about 18-25%.
The drop highlights how global events can shake up even the biggest markets.
Geopolitical tensions and foreign fund outflows
Rising geopolitical tensions are rattling investors. US-Israel strikes that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader led to Iranian missile retaliation and fears of oil supply disruptions.
Oil prices shot up over 7%, and foreign funds were net sellers of ₹8,753 crore on Wednesday and have net withdrawn a little over ₹12,000 crore across the last two sessions—even as domestic investors tried to buy the dip.