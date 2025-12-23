Sensex ends flat, Nifty treads water as it drags
India's stock markets had a quiet Tuesday—Nifty edged up just 4 points to 26,177, while Sensex slipped by 42 points.
Gains in financials and metals were mostly offset by losses in IT stocks, leaving the market feeling a bit cautious after Monday's rebound.
Why does this matter?
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, this pause suggests traders are playing it safe after recent ups and downs.
Nearly 100 stocks hit new highs, but with IT giants like Infosys dragging things down, it's clear not every sector is partying right now.
What should you watch next?
Analysts say Nifty will likely bounce between 26,050 and 26,400 for now—so expect more sideways moves unless something big shakes things up.
If you're investing or just curious about market trends, these levels are worth keeping an eye on.