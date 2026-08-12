Sensex falls 187.90, Nifty slips 35.75 amid rising oil prices
Business
The Indian stock market had another rough day on Wednesday.
Sensex dropped by 187.90 points and Nifty slipped 35.75 points, mostly because investors are worried about rising oil prices and some big changes at Tata Group.
TCS hit after N Chandrasekaran announcement
TCS shares took the biggest hit after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he won't seek reappointment when his term ends in 2027.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, and a few others also fell.
Still, not everything was gloomy: SBI, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, and Power Grid managed to end the day with gains.