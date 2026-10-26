Sensex falls 284.62 points to 72,839.21 and Nifty below 22,500
Business
Stock markets had a rough Monday, with the Sensex down 284.62 points to 72,839.21 and Nifty dipping below the 22,500 mark.
The IT sector took a big hit (Nifty IT fell 1.81%) and overall market mood was shaky, as shown by a jump in India VIX (the volatility index) by 3.85%.
Indian midcap and smallcap indices slip
It wasn't just large caps feeling the pressure: midcap and smallcap indices also slipped. Realty, auto, and PSU bank stocks were down too.
Infosys led the pack of losers among top stocks, dropping 2.84%.
On the brighter side, private banks offered a small boost with their index inching up 0.47%.
Investors are now keeping an eye on global trends and company earnings for what's next.