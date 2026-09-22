Sensex falls 329.91 points to 74,529.08, Nifty slips to 23,329

Media and Realty stocks actually bucked the trend with small gains, but most others like FMCG and Pharma lost ground.

Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers; Coal India and Interglobe Aviation managed to rise.

Meanwhile, more than 160 stocks touched 52-week highs but nearly 100 touched 52-week lows.

The rupee also took a hit, ending at 95.59 to the US dollar, as Brent crude slipped below $100 a barrel.