Sensex falls 329.91 points to 74,529.08, Nifty slips to 23,329
Business
Tuesday wasn't great for the stock market: Sensex fell by 329.91 points to 74,529.08 and Nifty slipped to 23,329, snapping a four-day run of gains.
Early optimism faded as selling pressure hit especially hard in IT, PSU banks, and Oil and Gas sectors.
Media and realty gain, rupee weakens
Media and Realty stocks actually bucked the trend with small gains, but most others like FMCG and Pharma lost ground.
Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers; Coal India and Interglobe Aviation managed to rise.
Meanwhile, more than 160 stocks touched 52-week highs but nearly 100 touched 52-week lows.
The rupee also took a hit, ending at 95.59 to the US dollar, as Brent crude slipped below $100 a barrel.