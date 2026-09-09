Sensex falls 555 points amid oil rise, U.S.-Iran tensions
The stock market had a rough day on Tuesday: Sensex dropped 555 points to 75,577 and Nifty slipped 144 points to 23,635.
Rising oil prices and tensions between the US and Iran are making things shaky.
Over the last month, Sensex is down about 3,000 points (3.8%) and Nifty by 949 points (3.9%).
Rupee ₹94.83, ₹12,700cr foreign outflows
The rupee slid further to ₹94.83 against the dollar as global uncertainty pushed foreign investors to pull out ₹12,700 crore from Indian stocks in September, a big shift from the inflows seen over the previous two months.
Major losses hit ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries, though companies like Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports managed some gains.
Even with record NRI deposits coming in, markets are still feeling the heat from rising oil prices and a weakening rupee.