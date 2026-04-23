Sensex falls 757 points to 78,516 amid West Asia tensions Business Apr 23, 2026

Sensex took a sharp dip of 757 points on Wednesday, closing at 78,516 and snapping its three-day winning streak.

The drop was mainly due to renewed tensions in West Asia, rising oil prices, and a weaker rupee, all things that tend to make investors nervous.

Nifty wasn't spared either, falling by 199 points to end at 24,378.