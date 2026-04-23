Sensex falls 757 points to 78,516 amid West Asia tensions
Business
Sensex took a sharp dip of 757 points on Wednesday, closing at 78,516 and snapping its three-day winning streak.
The drop was mainly due to renewed tensions in West Asia, rising oil prices, and a weaker rupee, all things that tend to make investors nervous.
Nifty wasn't spared either, falling by 199 points to end at 24,378.
Foreign investors pull ₹2,078 cr
Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking pointed out that global jitters and pressure in specific sectors played a big role.
IT stocks saw heavy selling, while auto, banking, and finance shares faced profit booking after recent highs.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out ₹2,078 crore from Indian markets—adding to the overall downbeat mood both here and abroad.