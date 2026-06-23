The decline was mainly triggered by a broad selloff in Asian equity markets

Sensex tanks 900 points: What's behind today's selloff?

By Mudit Dube 03:40 pm Jun 23, 202603:40 pm

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a downturn on Tuesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex falling nearly 900 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipping below the 23,850 mark. The fall comes after a strong seven-session rally that had lifted the Nifty by over 1,800 points from its March lows. At closing bell, Sensex was at 76,200, down by 893 points while Nifty ended at 23,824.1, down 278.8 points. The decline was mainly triggered by a broad selloff in Asian equity markets.