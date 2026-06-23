Sensex tanks 900 points: What's behind today's selloff?
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a downturn on Tuesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex falling nearly 900 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipping below the 23,850 mark. The fall comes after a strong seven-session rally that had lifted the Nifty by over 1,800 points from its March lows. At closing bell, Sensex was at 76,200, down by 893 points while Nifty ended at 23,824.1, down 278.8 points. The decline was mainly triggered by a broad selloff in Asian equity markets.
Market reaction
MSCI Emerging Asia Index fell over 4%
The MSCI Emerging Asia Index fell over 4%, its biggest drop in over two weeks. South Korea's KOSPI plunged 10%, its steepest fall since March, as investors rushed to book profits in technology stocks. Taiwan's benchmark index also witnessed a decline amid rising US interest rate expectations under new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh. Higher US rates often make emerging markets less attractive for foreign investors and trigger risk-off sentiment across global equities.
Sectoral impact
IT and metal stocks drag Indian markets
Technology stocks emerged as the biggest drag on Indian markets, with the Nifty IT index slumping nearly 2%. Infosys plunged 2.78%, TCS fell 2.94%, HCLTech dropped 1.38% and Tech Mahindra lost 1.61%. The weakness in IT shares mirrors concerns seen across global technology stocks as rising US bond yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy threaten growth-oriented sectors. Metal stocks also witnessed sharp selling, with Tata Steel among the biggest losers on Sensex, falling by 2.89%.
Market breadth
Midcap indices also witness decline
The weakness was visible across market segments, with Nifty 100 and Nifty 200 both falling by 0.85%. The midcap indices also witnessed a decline, with Nifty Midcap 100 down by 0.86% and Nifty Midcap 50 losing by 0.73%. Smallcaps were relatively resilient but still traded lower, with Nifty Smallcap 100 down by a modest margin of 0.43%.
Sectoral resilience
Defensive sectors gain amid market turmoil
Despite the market downturn, defensive sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals witnessed buying interest. The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.12% while the Nifty Healthcare Index rose by 0.77%. Among Sensex constituents, Power Grid climbed by 0.86%, Axis Bank rose by 0.73% and Sun Pharma gained by a modest margin of 0.71%.