Sensex falls below 78,700 as oil gains make investors cautious

Financial stocks took the biggest hit: Bajaj Finance fell nearly 5%, Bajaj Finserv dropped more than 3%, and ICICI Bank, Trent, and Bharti Airtel saw smaller declines.

Meanwhile, IT stocks like TCS and Tech Mahindra bucked the trend with gains of up to 2%.

The oil price jump was triggered by Iran's move to restrict vessels deemed hostile from the Strait of Hormuz and proposing fees of between 5% and 7% of cargo prices, pushing Brent crude above $83 a barrel.