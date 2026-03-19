Sensex falls nearly 500 points in 15 minutes Business Mar 19, 2026

Sensex took a sharp hit on Thursday, dropping about 526 points in just 15 minutes during the last hour of trading.

The sudden fall came after Brent crude oil prices spiked, shaking up the market and leaving investors on edge.

By about 3:00pm Sensex was trading at roughly 74,023.73; the move represented about a 0.7% decline in that 15-minute span.