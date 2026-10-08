Sensex falls nearly 800 points: What's behind today's decline?

The market's decline was also influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to raise its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%.

This is the first hike in nearly four years, amid rising inflation and robust economic growth.

All major Nifty sectoral indices declined except for IT and consumer durables sectors.

The broader Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices fell up to 1% each.