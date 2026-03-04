Sensex falls over 1,000 points as Iran-US tensions escalate

Why does a potential US-Iran conflict matter to India?

Tensions in the Middle East could mess with India's oil supply, since nearly 20% of global oil flows pass through the region.

Oil prices have already jumped past $82/barrel, which might mean higher prices for everything from fuel to groceries here.

Sectors like autos, tech, banks, and real estate all lost ground—so if you're into stocks or just watching your wallet, it's worth keeping an eye on these global events.