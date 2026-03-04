Sensex falls over 1,000 points as Iran-US tensions escalate
Stock markets dropped sharply on Monday, with the Sensex falling over 1,000 points and Nifty closing at 24,865.70.
The main reason? Growing fears of conflict between the US and Iran rattled investors.
Why does a potential US-Iran conflict matter to India?
Tensions in the Middle East could mess with India's oil supply, since nearly 20% of global oil flows pass through the region.
Oil prices have already jumped past $82/barrel, which might mean higher prices for everything from fuel to groceries here.
Sectors like autos, tech, banks, and real estate all lost ground—so if you're into stocks or just watching your wallet, it's worth keeping an eye on these global events.
Defense stocks rose while metal stocks fell
The threat of war spiked market volatility (India VIX rose about 18-20%), leading to heavy selling—3,400 stocks fell and 700 hit their lowest point in the past 12 months (since March 2025).
While most sectors struggled, defense stocks held up while metal stocks plunged during all this uncertainty.