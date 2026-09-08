Sensex falls over 500 points: What's behind today's sell-off?

The market's weakness has spread to large-cap stocks, with the Nifty 100 down by 0.43%. However, some segments of the broader market are holding up.

The Nifty Midcap 100 is slightly up by 0.07%, while the Nifty Midcap 50 is also marginally higher at 0.11%.

On the other hand, Smallcap 100 has slipped by a slight margin of 0.13%.