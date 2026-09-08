Sensex falls over 500 points: What's behind today's sell-off?
What's the story
The Indian equity markets continued to face pressure in afternoon trade today, with the benchmark indices extending losses. At 3:20pm. the BSE Sensex was down by 538 points at 75,594.73 while the Nifty50 fell below the 23,650 mark. The decline is mainly due to concerns over rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions affecting investor sentiment.
Sectoral impact
Broader indices show mixed trends
The market's weakness has spread to large-cap stocks, with the Nifty 100 down by 0.43%. However, some segments of the broader market are holding up.
The Nifty Midcap 100 is slightly up by 0.07%, while the Nifty Midcap 50 is also marginally higher at 0.11%.
On the other hand, Smallcap 100 has slipped by a slight margin of 0.13%.
Stock performance
Financial stocks lead market decline
Financial stocks are leading the market downturn today. The Nifty Financial Services index has fallen by 0.85%, while the Private Bank and PSU Bank indices have declined by 0.84% and 0.48%, respectively. The Bank Nifty is also down by a margin of 0.56%.
Other sectors such as Oil & Gas, Cement, and IT are also witnessing losses with their respective indices falling between 0.23% to over 1% each.
Market pressures
Rising crude oil prices weigh on markets
The market continues to be affected by rising crude oil prices amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
Brent crude is near the $98-a-barrel mark, raising concerns over India's import bill and inflation.
India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirement, making it particularly vulnerable to a sustained rise in oil prices.
The geopolitical situation further keeps investors cautious, with potential disruptions to global oil supplies adding to market uncertainties.