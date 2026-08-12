Sensex falls to 78,020.65 as Nifty dips to 24,415.60
Business
Indian stock markets had a quiet Wednesday, with the Sensex standing at 78,020.65, down 133.60 points and the Nifty was at 24,415.60, declining 56.10 points.
While stocks like Hindalco and Nestle managed gains, big names like Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank pulled back.
Crude oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
Rising crude oil prices, thanks to U.S.-Iran tensions, kept markets on edge for a second day.
Still, there's optimism: experts point to an SBI report predicting India's GDP could grow by 8% in FY27 (fiscal 2026-27), beating the RBI's own forecast.
Mid- and small-cap stocks also saw plenty of action as investors responded to corporate earnings news.