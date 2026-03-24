Sensex gains 1,516 points as Nifty reclaims 17,000 mark

A lot of India's oil passes through the Hormuz Strait, and rising tensions there have pushed Brent crude prices to $104 a barrel. That could mean higher fuel costs and inflation at home, which isn't great news for everyday spending or future interest rates.

A look at the market's performance

Despite Monday's selloff and market nerves (with some leading banks posting sharp losses), all sectors opened strong today.

Gains in auto, metal, and public-sector banks were boosted by positive vibes from US and Asian markets.

Still, with volatility running high (India VIX rose sharply), it's a reminder that global events can shake things up fast, even if today feels like a win.