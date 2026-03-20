Sensex gains 326 points, Nifty settles above 23,100
After a rough Thursday, Indian stock markets saw a solid recovery on Friday.
Sensex climbed 325.72 points to close at 74,532.96, and Nifty ended above 23,100.
The turnaround was powered by dropping oil prices and easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
IT stocks led the rally
If you're following the markets or just curious about your investments, here's the scoop:
IT stocks like Tech Mahindra and Infosys led the rally with strong gains. But banking shares lagged behind due to HDFC Bank's struggles.
Volatility is still high: experts say it's smart to keep an eye on your portfolio as global risks and index changes keep things unpredictable.
FIIs sold shares worth ₹7,558 crore on Thursday
Foreign institutional investors sold about ₹7,558 crore on March 19, while domestic institutional investors bought around ₹3,864 crore, helping to partly cushion the decline.
The market is facing resistance near 23,600 and support around 22,800, so expect some ups and downs ahead as everyone watches global events and company news closely.