Sensex gains 400 points as markets rebound after 3-day slump

The BSE Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade today, with the NSE Nifty also witnessing a similar uptrend. The rally comes as investors return to buying after last week's major correction, despite ongoing tensions in West Asia and oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel. The Nifty and Sensex had witnessed their worst weekly fall since mid-2022 and 2020 respectively, with a decline of 5.3% and 5.5% last week.

Market recovery Investor confidence returns after last week's sharp correction One of the key drivers of today's market rally is the return of investor confidence after last week's sharp correction. Many investors are now looking to buy stocks that have become cheaper in the recent downturn. This buying pattern usually follows a sudden market fall, when traders see an opportunity to enter at lower levels. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, some traders believe that the recent decline has already factored in part of these risks.

Diplomatic progress India-Iran shipping talks progress boosts market sentiment Another factor boosting market sentiment is the progress in talks between India and Iran over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed that direct discussions are underway to help restart shipping through this vital route. He also highlighted India's successful diplomatic engagement with Iran, which has led to the safe passage of two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas carriers through the strait.

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Global cooperation US pushes for maritime coalition to escort ships through Strait Reports indicate that the United States is pushing for a coalition of countries to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil routes. This move is aimed at protecting energy supplies and has given investors some confidence that global oil shipments may continue despite ongoing tensions. Iran's UN envoy recently indicated that Tehran does not plan to close this vital route entirely, easing some fears in global markets.

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