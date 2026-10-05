Sensex gains 472.77 points as Nifty rises on US jobs
The Indian stock market wrapped up Monday on a positive note: Sensex climbed 472.77 points to 72,382.47, and Nifty gained 133.80 points to close at 22,555.75.
Softer US jobs data helped calm worries about big rate hikes in the US giving investors some relief.
FIIs offloaded ₹9,484.22cr equities Thursday
ICICI Bank was among the major winners this time, with ITC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank also posting gains.
Falling crude oil prices (now around $102 a barrel) helped ease inflation concerns too.
Asian markets were upbeat as well. Japan's Nikkei jumped over 2%.
Still, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹9,484.22 crore on Thursday.
Now everyone's watching for RBI's next move and upcoming earnings reports to see where things go from here.