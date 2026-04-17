Sensex gains 505 points to 78,493 as Nifty tops 24,350

FMCG metal energy up 1%-2%

Every sector ended in the green, with FMCG, metal, and energy stocks up by 1% to 2%. Mid-cap and small-cap indices also outperformed.

VST Industries shot up 9% after posting huge Q4 profits, while Waaree Renewable Technologies gained over 5% and Om Power Transmission had an impressive debut.

On the downside, Wipro dropped 3% on lower profits and HDFC Life slipped by 2%, but overall market vibes stayed upbeat thanks to hopes for U.S.-Iran talks.