Sensex surges 900 points as investors cheer Israel-Iran ceasefire

By Mudit Dube 10:35 am Jun 24, 202510:35 am

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, witnessed a major surge on Tuesday. The rally was triggered by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. At 10:32am, Nifty was trading at 25,246, up by 274 points or 1.1%. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex surged over 900 points to trade at 82,800—an increase of over 1%.