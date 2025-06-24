Page Loader
Home / News / Business News / Sensex surges 900 points as investors cheer Israel-Iran ceasefire
Summarize
Sensex surges 900 points as investors cheer Israel-Iran ceasefire
At around 10:30am Nifty was trading at 25,246, up by 274 points

Sensex surges 900 points as investors cheer Israel-Iran ceasefire

By Mudit Dube
Jun 24, 2025
10:35 am
What's the story

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, witnessed a major surge on Tuesday. The rally was triggered by US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. At 10:32am, Nifty was trading at 25,246, up by 274 points or 1.1%. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex surged over 900 points to trade at 82,800—an increase of over 1%.

Market reaction

Global market trends

The announcement of the ceasefire led to a rally in global markets and a drop in the dollar. Oil prices plummeted as fears of supply disruptions eased, providing a boost to risk assets. The yen and euro strengthened due to their dependence on oil imports, while US Treasury yields rose slightly amid changing expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Asset impact

Gold prices fall to 2-week low

Gold prices fell to a nearly two-week low on Tuesday after Trump's announcement of the ceasefire. The end of the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel reduced the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.