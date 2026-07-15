Sensex gains nearly 600 points

The 30-share Sensex surged nearly 600 points or 0.80%, hitting an intraday high of 77,641.86.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index also climbed to 24,218.15 after gaining over 150 points or about 0.70%.

These gains indicate a strong performance from the Indian stock market today despite global uncertainties such as US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices.