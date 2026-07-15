Sensex gains nearly 600 points
What's the story
The Indian stock market has witnessed a strong rally today, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rising over 0.5%. The mid- and small-cap indices also gained up to 1.2%. Despite the ongoing US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices, the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed companies rose to ₹483 lakh crore from ₹479.5 lakh crore in the previous session. This increase has resulted in a wealth gain of about ₹3.5 lakh crore for investors today.
Market performance
Nifty 50 index has reclaimed 24,200 level
The 30-share Sensex surged nearly 600 points or 0.80%, hitting an intraday high of 77,641.86.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index also climbed to 24,218.15 after gaining over 150 points or about 0.70%.
These gains indicate a strong performance from the Indian stock market today despite global uncertainties such as US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices.
Index records
Midcap and smallcap indices also reach 52-week peaks
The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.7% to hit its 52-week high of 63,183.35.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also witnessed a jump of 1.2% to its own 52-week high of 19,450.35.