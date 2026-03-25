Sensex surges almost 1,660 points: Here we decode why

The Indian stock market, led by the Sensex and Nifty , continued its upward trend for the second consecutive session today. The Sensex jumped over 1,658.48 points or more than 2.24% to 75,726.93. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 also witnessed a surge of around 518.95 points or over 2.26% to 23,431.35. This rally has added nearly ₹6 lakh crore to investors' wealth in minutes.

Ggrowth BSE market capitalization surges by ₹6L crore The overall market capitalization of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also witnessed a major jump. It rose from around ₹423 lakh crore in the last session to nearly ₹429 lakh crore in this one. This increase is a direct indication of the positive response from investors toward the current market trends and conditions.

Diplomatic developments Break in US-Iran conflict The stock market rally is largely driven by positive news from the US-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump has said that Washington DC and Tehran have "major points of agreement." He has also called for a five-day halt to American bombings on Iranian energy infrastructure. These developments have raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough, boosting investor sentiment in the Indian stock market.

Advertisement