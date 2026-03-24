Sensex gains over 1,370 points, Nifty settles near 22,910 mark

Banks lead the way

Banks were the stars today: HDFC Bank jumped almost 3%, with ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank also climbing.

Other sectors like autos and IT joined in on the gains too.

The rally was helped by hopes of peace talks in West Asia and cheaper oil calming worries about inflation.

Still, analysts are reminding everyone to stay alert since markets could get bumpy again if global issues flare up or foreign investors pull back.