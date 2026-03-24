Sensex gains over 1,370 points, Nifty settles near 22,910 mark
Big day for the Indian stock market: both Sensex and Nifty bounced back strongly after yesterday's dip.
Sensex shot up by 1,372 points to close at 74,068.45, and Nifty ended nearly 400 points higher at 22,912.40.
The boost came as global tensions eased a bit and oil prices dropped, making investors feel more confident.
Banks lead the way
Banks were the stars today: HDFC Bank jumped almost 3%, with ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank also climbing.
Other sectors like autos and IT joined in on the gains too.
The rally was helped by hopes of peace talks in West Asia and cheaper oil calming worries about inflation.
Still, analysts are reminding everyone to stay alert since markets could get bumpy again if global issues flare up or foreign investors pull back.