Markets bounce back strongly after 2-week dip

The broader markets mirrored the benchmark indices, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising over 2% each.

The rally was led by stocks such as Coforge, Laurus Labs, Swiggy, Container Corporation of India, and Ashok Leyland, which rose over 10% during the week.

However, some stocks like Suzlon Energy and Phoenix Mills were among the top losers during this period.