Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty settles above 17,600 mark

If you're following the markets or just curious about what's moving your money, here's the scoop: global tech stocks (driven by gains in AI-related and other technology stocks) are boosting Asian markets, but ongoing regional tensions and oil supply worries are keeping things unpredictable. Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹39,417 crore this month alone.

Oil prices have been volatile

Everyone's eyeing the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting for clues on interest rates and hoping for relief in oil prices if shipping routes reopen soon.

Oil prices have been volatile; Brent futures traded around $89.50 a barrel after testing lows near $81.16 but investors are still playing it safe, so expect a bit of caution until things settle down.