Sensex gains over 600 points: What's behind today's rally?

Market drivers

Nifty PSU Bank leads the rally

In early trade, gains were seen across most sectors with Nifty PSU Bank leading the pack with a 1.34% rise at 9,795.50 points. Other Nifty sectors such as Financial Services (up by 0.95% at 30,887 points), Realty (up by 0.85% to 828 points), Auto (up by 0.91% to 28,099 points) also witnessed significant gains during this period of strong broad-based buying on Dalal Street today morning.