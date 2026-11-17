The rally in the stock market added nearly ₹3 lakh crore to the total market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies, taking it to ₹512 lakh crore.

Asian Paints shares led the Sensex gains with a jump of over 3%, while Axis Bank, SBI, TCS, Trent, Eternal and IndiGo shares gained around 2% each.

However, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra shares fell by over 1% each.