Sensex gains over 700 points: What's behind today's rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed another surge on Tuesday, with both Sensex and Nifty witnessing significant gains. The Sensex jumped over 700 points to hit 82,824 while the Nifty gained over 150 points. The rally was led by several sectors, especially PSU banks that pushed the Nifty Bank index to its record high.
Market overview
Market capitalization jumps to ₹512 lakh crore
The rally in the stock market added nearly ₹3 lakh crore to the total market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies, taking it to ₹512 lakh crore.
Asian Paints shares led the Sensex gains with a jump of over 3%, while Axis Bank, SBI, TCS, Trent, Eternal and IndiGo shares gained around 2% each.
However, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra shares fell by over 1% each.
Sectoral gains
Nifty Bank hits record high
The Nifty Bank index hit a record high, crossing the 62,300 mark for the first time.
The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped nearly 2%, while the Nifty Private Bank index rose around 1%.
Other sectors like Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto also witnessed gains of around 3% and 1%, respectively.
Market performance
Broader markets turn positive
The broader markets also turned positive after falling in previous sessions. The Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 100 gained up to 0.6%.
This led to a sharp positive shift in the overall market breadth, with NSE recording 2,023 advances against 1,404 declines while 108 stocks remained unchanged.
Market drivers
Factors behind market rally
Several factors are contributing to today's market rally.
Oil prices have eased, with Brent crude futures down 64 cents at $91.8 a barrel, amid expectations of a supply surplus.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, purchasing shares worth ₹4,604 crore.
This persistent FII buying has been boosting the stock market recently.